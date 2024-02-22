Farmers protest: 2-hour road blockade across Haryana; internet shutdown extended | Top 10

Farmer leaders put on hold the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march for two days after a 21-year-old protester was killed and 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two Punjab-Haryana interstate border points which have become protest sites for the farmers attempting to reach New Delhi. The deceased protester has been identified as Subhkaran Singh, who succumbed to a head injury, medical superintendent H S Rekhi at Rajindra Hospital said. The death of the protesting farmers has exacerbated the already tense situation and opposition leaders have hit out at the BJP-led central government over alleged mishandling of the protest. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it, while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked whether it was for this day that we fought for independence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrogance has again become the enemy of farmers' lives.

A tear gas shell fired by police explodes near the Shambhu border on Wednesday. (PTI)