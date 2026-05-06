Fashion designer, 23 criminal cases: Who is Agnimitra Paul? BJP's frontrunner to be next Bengal CM

Amid Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign as West Bengal's chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's announcement of oath-taking on May 9, speculation is rife on who will get the top post in the state. Among a few frontrunners is BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who won from Asansol Dakshin in 2026 assembly polls. Agnimitra Paul's social media says that she was a fashion designer before turning to politics. (Facebook/Agnimitra Paul﻿)

A BJP leader told Hindustan Times on Monday, May 4, that BJP's Bengal vice-president Agnimitra Paul is among the names being considered for chief minister post

“Adhikari is on the list. Some leaders have also proposed the names of Rajya Sabha member and state president Samik Bhattacharya and state vice-president Agnimitra Paul, who has won from Asansol Dakshin,” the BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

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Who is Agnimitra Paul Defeating TMCs Tapas Banerjee, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul won in Asansol Dakshin with a margin of over 40,000 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

According to BJP functionaries, Paul could be an ideal CM candidate if the BJP wants to replace Mamata with a woman candidate of its own. Paul was a Lok Sabha MP from 2019 to 2024.

Paul's social media says that she was a fashion designer before turning to politics.

As per her affidavit, Paul has as many as 23 criminal cases pending against her for allegations such as joining in unlawful assembly, violent protests, rioting, disobedience of lawful orders of public authorities, disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, Intentional insult or provocation intended to incite a breach of peace or public disorder, statements or communications that promote enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different groups, among others.

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However, she has not been convicted for any criminal offence.

Paul's Facebook profile reads (roughly translated from Bangla to English) - “An tireless warrior of women’s empowerment, an indomitable voice against injustice, the MLA of Asansol South, and a dedicated servant of the people—a steadfast fighter striving to turn West Bengal’s true dream of change into reality. Faith, courage, and patriotism define who I am.”

Who are other frontrunners for the CM post? Apart from Paul, Suvendu Adhikari, who served as the Leader of Oppostion in West Bengal assembly, is among the frontrunners for the top job in the state. Adhikari emerged as major disruptor in Bengal polls as he defeated sitting chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur constituency by over 15,000 votes, second time after he achieved the same feat in 2021 as well in Nandigram. Moreover, Adhikari was fielded from both the abovementioned seats this time as well, both of which he won.

BJP's state president Samik Bhattacharya is also among the names being considered.

While the BJP has announced that the new CM will take oath on May 9, birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the party has not yet decided who will be the next chief minister of Bengal.