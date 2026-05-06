West Bengal government formation LIVE: CM suspense continues amid Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign; oath-taking soon

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West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: While Mamata Banerjee is refusing to resign, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is among the frontrunners to be next Bengal CM.

West Bengal election results LIVE: After suffering a crushing defeat in West Bengal assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that she would not resign as the chief minister, claiming that she had not lost and that there was a “forceful attempt” to defeat her and her party Trinamool Congress. This comes amid speculation on who would lead the new Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal, with several names making the round but no concrete announcement by the BJP yet. The BJP chief in Bengal has however announced that that oath ceremony of the new West Bengal chief minister will take place on May 9, which is the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. “The Prime Minister has already announced the day, Pochishe Boisakh, May 9. It is the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore. It will be held on that day. It was our old commitment that we would run the government from the Writers’ Buildings,” state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said. West Bengal election | Key points BJP's historic mandate in West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party won in West Bengal with a stunning mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while Trinamool Congress could only manage 80. This is the first time BJP would form government in West Bengal. The results also made Narendra Modi the first sitting Prime Minister to have won West Bengal after Jawaharlal Nehru. Mamata refuses to resign as CM: In defiance to the assembly polls results, Mamata Banerjee refused to go to Raj Bhavan and tender her resignation, saying that she has not lost. According to ECI, Mamata lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,00 votes. “If we have not lost the election then why should I go to Raj Bhavan? I am not taking oath. And, why do I have to resign? We didn’t lose. It is their forceful attempt to defeat us. Our fight was not against BIP but against the EC,” Mamata told media on Thursday. Amit Shah appointed as central observer: The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed home minister Amit Shah as the central observer for the election of the chief minister in West Bengal. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the co-observer. Bulldozer action alleged in West Bengal: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday shared a video which it alleged is from Kolkata's New Market area, showing a bulldozer mowing down a shop. The party alleged that “mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office”. ...Read More

This comes amid speculation on who would lead the new Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal, with several names making the round but no concrete announcement by the BJP yet. The BJP chief in Bengal has however announced that that oath ceremony of the new West Bengal chief minister will take place on May 9, which is the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. “The Prime Minister has already announced the day, Pochishe Boisakh, May 9. It is the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore. It will be held on that day. It was our old commitment that we would run the government from the Writers’ Buildings,” state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said. West Bengal election | Key points BJP's historic mandate in West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party won in West Bengal with a stunning mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while Trinamool Congress could only manage 80. This is the first time BJP would form government in West Bengal. The results also made Narendra Modi the first sitting Prime Minister to have won West Bengal after Jawaharlal Nehru. Mamata refuses to resign as CM: In defiance to the assembly polls results, Mamata Banerjee refused to go to Raj Bhavan and tender her resignation, saying that she has not lost. According to ECI, Mamata lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,00 votes. “If we have not lost the election then why should I go to Raj Bhavan? I am not taking oath. And, why do I have to resign? We didn’t lose. It is their forceful attempt to defeat us. Our fight was not against BIP but against the EC,” Mamata told media on Thursday. Amit Shah appointed as central observer: The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed home minister Amit Shah as the central observer for the election of the chief minister in West Bengal. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the co-observer. Bulldozer action alleged in West Bengal: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday shared a video which it alleged is from Kolkata's New Market area, showing a bulldozer mowing down a shop. The party alleged that “mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office”.