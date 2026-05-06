West Bengal government formation LIVE: CM suspense continues amid Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign; oath-taking soon
West Bengal election results LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party won 207 out of 294 seats in West Bengal in elections held in April in a historic mandate as the party is set to form a government in the state for the first time.
- 44 Sec agoSuvendu thanks people of Bengal
- 4 Mins agoGyanesh Kumar orders arrest of those involved in post-poll violence in Bengal
- 7 Mins agoTMC alleges bulldozer action by BJP workers
- 9 Mins agoRahul Gandhi's ‘infiltrator’ jibe at BJP
- 13 Mins agoHow many seats did BJP win in Bengal
West Bengal election results LIVE: After suffering a crushing defeat in West Bengal assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that she would not resign as the chief minister, claiming that she had not lost and that there was a “forceful attempt” to defeat her and her party Trinamool Congress....Read More
This comes amid speculation on who would lead the new Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal, with several names making the round but no concrete announcement by the BJP yet.
The BJP chief in Bengal has however announced that that oath ceremony of the new West Bengal chief minister will take place on May 9, which is the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. “The Prime Minister has already announced the day, Pochishe Boisakh, May 9. It is the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore. It will be held on that day. It was our old commitment that we would run the government from the Writers’ Buildings,” state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said.
West Bengal election | Key points
BJP's historic mandate in West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party won in West Bengal with a stunning mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while Trinamool Congress could only manage 80. This is the first time BJP would form government in West Bengal. The results also made Narendra Modi the first sitting Prime Minister to have won West Bengal after Jawaharlal Nehru.
Mamata refuses to resign as CM: In defiance to the assembly polls results, Mamata Banerjee refused to go to Raj Bhavan and tender her resignation, saying that she has not lost. According to ECI, Mamata lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,00 votes. “If we have not lost the election then why should I go to Raj Bhavan? I am not taking oath. And, why do I have to resign? We didn’t lose. It is their forceful attempt to defeat us. Our fight was not against BIP but against the EC,” Mamata told media on Thursday.
Amit Shah appointed as central observer: The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed home minister Amit Shah as the central observer for the election of the chief minister in West Bengal. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the co-observer.
Bulldozer action alleged in West Bengal: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday shared a video which it alleged is from Kolkata's New Market area, showing a bulldozer mowing down a shop. The party alleged that “mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office”.
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Suvendu thanks people of Bengal
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, thanked the people of Bengal.
In a lengthy post on X, he wrote, "Greetings, people of West Bengal. I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to each and every one of you for extending overwhelming support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal and for reposing faith in the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.
This victory is the victory of every patriotic nationalist, the victory of every BJP worker.
The BJP's commitment is to a developed, prosperous, and secure West Bengal. We are resolute in fulfilling our promises. By taking everyone along, we will build a healthy, beautiful, and advanced state. Serving the people of the state will be the primary goal of the new government.
I convey special gratitude to the Election Commission, government employees, central forces, and members of the state and Kolkata police forces for conducting this democratic process of the assembly elections smoothly and successfully.
Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, building a developed and self-reliant West Bengal is our firm commitment."
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Gyanesh Kumar orders arrest of those involved in post-poll violence in Bengal
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has instructed authorities to promptly arrest those responsible for post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.
The Election Commission issued the directive after two people were killed in alleged post-poll violence incidents on Tuesday, with several party offices also vandalised.
The CEC has directed the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata police commissioner, and directors general of central armed police forces—as well as all district magistrates, superintendents of police, and other officials—to ensure continuous patrolling in sensitive areas, the official added.
"Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately," the official said, quoting the CEC's instruction.
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: TMC alleges bulldozer action by BJP workers
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: The TMC shared a video on social media on Tuesday night, claiming that BJP workers and supporters vandalised Kolkata's New Market area with bulldozer and also party office of TMC.
In the video, a crowd is seen surrounding a bulldozer which is seemingly mowing down on a shop in the area amid loud cheers and music.
Taking a jibe at BJP's ‘poriborton’ (change) slogan, the TMC said that the change has arrived with bulldozer.
“BJP's 'Poriborton' has arrived, and it has arrived with a bulldozer. In an act of brazen hooliganism and gundagardi, mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office. This is the celebration of a party that spoke of trust and delivered terror,” TMC wrote in the post.
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's ‘infiltrator’ jibe at BJP
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed that several BJP MPs had won through ‘vote theft’ and branded them ‘infiltrators’.
This comes amid his support for Mamata Banerjee.
"Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments. Out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft. It's not hard to identify them - should we call them "infiltrators" in BJP's own language?" Gandhi wrote on X.
“And Haryana? There, the entire government is “infiltrator.” The institutions they keep in their pockets, the ones that tamper with voter lists and the electoral process - those themselves are “remote controlled.” Their real fear is the truth. Because if fair elections were held, even today they couldn't win 140 seats,” he added.
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: How many seats did BJP win in Bengal
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party won 207 out of 294 seats in the West Bengal legislative assembly, gaining a clear and landslide majority. Trinamool Congress won 80 seats.