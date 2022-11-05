Home / India News / ‘Fed up’: Former Gujarat minister Jay Narayan Vyas quits BJP, keeps options open

‘Fed up’: Former Gujarat minister Jay Narayan Vyas quits BJP, keeps options open

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 02:17 PM IST

The former Gujarat health minister has said that he will contest the upcoming state assembly elections from Siddhpur constituency

Jay Narayan Vyas was made the Cabinet minister in charge of health and family welfare in the chief minister Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government in 2007. (Twitter/Jay Narayan Vyas)
Jay Narayan Vyas was made the Cabinet minister in charge of health and family welfare in the chief minister Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government in 2007. (Twitter/Jay Narayan Vyas)
ByHT Correspondent

Veteran Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and four-time MLA, Jay Narayan Vyas has resigned from the party and has kept his options open to join the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“I was fed up with the BJP and so have I resigned from the party. I have kept all my options open. I will contest the upcoming Gujarat elections from Siddhpur constituency,” Vyas, a former health minister, told HT on Saturday.

In his resignation letter, he has cited personal reasons for his decision to quit the party.

A Congress leader, who did not want to be named, said that Vyas has been in talks with senior party leaders about offering ticket to him to contest from Siddhpur.

He said that many surveys have shown that he still remains the most popular candidate for the Sidhpur seat. Vyas has contested seven times from here, winning four times. He could not retain the seat in 2017 and lost to the Congress’ siting MLA Chandaji Thakor.

In 2007, after being elected to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by defeating the Congress’ Balvantsinh Rajput, he became the Cabinet minister in charge of health and family welfare in the chief minister Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government.

A functionary of the AAP, who did not want to be named, said discussions have taken place with Vyas and they were hopeful that he would join their party.

A water management expert, Vyas has in the past headed Sardar Sarovar Dam project as a chairman of the corporation responsible for its implementation.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out