Fire at Gujarat's Covid-19 hospital, 5 killed

Fire at Gujarat’s Covid-19 hospital, 5 killed

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 08:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shivanand Covid Hospital, Rajkot, Gujarat.
Shivanand Covid Hospital, Rajkot, Gujarat.(ANI)
         

A total of five people died in a fire that broke out at Shivanand Covid Hospital in Rajkot district of Gujarat on Thursday night, reported ANI. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital was the first to catch the fire. The ICU dedicated to Covid-19 patients had a total of 11 patients at the time, out of which five died. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe.

As of 1 am on Friday, a total of 33 patients were admitted to the hospital. The fire brigade team rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, after which it could be controlled. “We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing them about the fire was received. Three patients died inside the ICU,” fire brigade official J B Theva told PTI.

All patients have been shifted to another Covid-19 hospital. Though the fire has been controlled, the cause of the fire is not ascertained yet.

(With Agency inputs)

