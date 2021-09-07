Footfall at Mumbai airport improved in August, festive season expected to be better

With the onset of the festive season and with countries across the globe easing travel restrictions, August witnessed a surge in the number of passengers travelling through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Over 1.5 million passengers flew in and out of CSMI airport in August, in comparison to 400,000 passengers who travelled in August 2020.

With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the aviation industry at large, airports and airlines saw poor passenger movement over the past year and a half. At first, air services were shut for two months (from March-end to May 2020). It was only when the government began air services in a phased manner and the number of Covid-19 cases drastically reduced that air traffic picked up from October last year. Due to the second wave in the country in April this year, travelling again took a backseat. However, the situation improved from June.

As per CSMIA data, Doha and Dubai emerged as the top international destinations last month. While Doha saw approximately 41,410 passengers travel to and from CSMIA, Dubai and Male saw 37,126 and 18,190 passengers respectively.

Amid the festive season, 1,587,150 passengers across domestic and international destinations were recorded at the city airport in August (1,402,369 domestic passengers and ,184,787 flew international locations).

“About 785,479 passengers arrived at CSMIA in the month of August, while 801,677 passengers departed to various domestic and international destinations. CSMIA registered Delhi, Bangalore and Goa as the most travelled domestic destinations from CSMIA with 242,085, 111,026 and 95,089 passengers respectively,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

Indigo, Air India and Vistara carried the highest number of passengers on domestic routes while Qatar Airways, Indigo and Air India catered to the majority of passengers internationally.

“With festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Onam being celebrated during weekends in August, CSMIA witnessed an upward trend of passengers travelling over the weekend. CSMIA registered Goa as the highest travelled destination with 22,078 passengers, which was followed by Srinagar, Jammu and Leh during the weekend of August 2021. Moreover, an upward trend in the number of passengers travelling for leisure locally and internationally is expected in the coming months, with a lot of festivals and holiday season coming up,” the spokesperson said.