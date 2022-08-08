‘Fortunate to work with you…’: PM's farewell speech to VP Naidu| Top 5 quotes

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a farewell speech for the outgoing vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu completes his term in the two posts. The prime minister lauded Naidu's contributions and his 'one-liners'.

Here are the top five quotes from the PM's speech:

1. Personally, it has been my fortune that I have seen you closely in different roles. I also had the fortune to work with you in some of those roles. Be it your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MLA, your activity in the House as an MP, your leadership as the party chief, your hard work in the cabinet, or your grace as the VP & RS Chairman - I have seen you working devotedly in all your roles. You never considered any work a burden.

2. As our vice president, you devoted a lot of time to youth welfare. A lot of your programmes were focused on Yuva Shakti.

3. There is both depth and substance in what Venkaiah Naidu ji says.

4. One of the admirable things about Venkaiah Naidu ji is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House. He contributed to increased productivity of the Rajya Sabha.

5. Your one-liners are wit-liners. They are win-liners too. It means nothing more needs to be said after those lines. Your every word is heard, preferred and revered, and never countered.