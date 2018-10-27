Four CRPF personnel killed as Maoists blow up mine-protected vehicle in Chhattisgarh

At least four CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured when Maoists triggered a blast and blew a mine-protected vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday.

The incident took place under Awapalli police station area at around 4.30 pm when a team of the CRPF’s 168th Batallion was out for area domination and patrolling exercise, police said.

“The MPV was carrying six personnel and was around one km away from the CRPF camp, when the Maoists triggered the blast and four jawans were killed. The rest of the two were injured in the blast,” said IG, Bastar, Vivikanand Sinha.

Police said instead of using standard explosive devices, the extremists had used 50-100 kg explosives in containers, which caused the blow-up of the specially made vehicles.

The IG said reinforcements rushed to the spot and bodies of the deceased and injured jawans were shifted from the spot.

“We have launched a hunt and combing has started in the area,” he said.

The attack occurred on a day when chief minister Raman Singh launched campaigning from Sukma, a district adjoining Bijapur, where election is scheduled on November 12.

The first phase of polls will witness elections in 18 constituencies of eight Maoists-affected districts — Bastar, Kanker Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada , Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon.

As per Chhattisgarh police records, there have been eight incidents of Maoists targeting mine-protected vehicles (MPV) since 2005, in which 42 security personnel were killed and more than 50 were injured in Bastar region.

