Home / India News / Gauhati high court grants statutory bail to Sharjeel

Gauhati high court grants statutory bail to Sharjeel

india Updated: May 22, 2020 23:25 IST
Guwahati

Three months after he was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar for his “cut-off-Assam” remark, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam was granted statutory bail by Gauhati high court on Friday.

“Statutory bail has been granted to my brother Sharjeel Imam in the FIR registered by Crime Branch, Guwahati police. This is the first step towards his release,” his brother Muzzammil tweeted.

The granting of bail, however, doesn’t mean he will be out from jail immediately. There are several cases against Sharjeel lodged in different states of the country.

According to reports, the statutory bail was granted by court as the police failed to file charge sheet against Sharjeel within the stipulated 90 days and also didn’t seek extension of his custody.

Following his arrest, Sharjeel was brought to Guwahati on February 20 by Assam Police.

Assam Police had registered a case against Imam after a video of him stating that Assam should be cut-off from the rest of India, during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, went viral.

