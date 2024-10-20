Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 21, 2024 29.38 °C Moderate rain October 22, 2024 28.82 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 30.87 °C Moderate rain October 24, 2024 31.73 °C Light rain October 25, 2024 31.38 °C Scattered clouds October 26, 2024 31.35 °C Broken clouds October 27, 2024 31.31 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.32 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.46 °C Light rain Chennai 29.35 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.07 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 32.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 20, 2024, is 28.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 30.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 21, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.71 °C and 29.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 44.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

