Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.18 °C, check weather forecast for October 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 26, 2024 31.59 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 30.0 °C Scattered clouds October 28, 2024 29.5 °C Moderate rain October 29, 2024 30.25 °C Moderate rain October 30, 2024 30.25 °C Moderate rain October 31, 2024 29.61 °C Moderate rain November 1, 2024 30.7 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.59 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 32.12 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 25, 2024, is 30.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.18 °C and 32.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.39 °C and 32.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 22.18 °C and 32.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

