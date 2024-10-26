Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.31 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 27, 2024 30.51 °C Broken clouds October 28, 2024 29.87 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 30.01 °C Moderate rain October 30, 2024 31.1 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 31.26 °C Light rain November 1, 2024 30.29 °C Moderate rain November 2, 2024 29.62 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.07 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.92 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.34 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 26, 2024, is 30.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.31 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.46 °C and 31.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 22.31 °C and 32.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 95.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

