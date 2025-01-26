Google Doodle marks Republic Day with Indian wildlife-themed illustration representing diversity

Google is marking India's 76th Republic Day with a special Doodle featuring an Indian wildlife-themed illustration, highlighting the nation’s rich biodiversity. Inspired by India's diverse wildlife, the Google Doodle showcases animals representing various regions of the country, from the snowy Himalayas in the north to the verdant rainforests of the Western Ghats in the south. Google Doodle

The artwork, depicting a Republic Day parade, was created by Pune-based guest artist Rohan Dahotre, according to Google Doodle info portal. The animals in the parade symbolise the unique diversity of India's regions.

Explaining the significance of Republic Day celebrations, Google highlighted the iconic annual parade, which is a major event widely viewed and attended. Stretching along Kartavya Path to India Gate, the parade features grand floats, cultural performances from across India, and marches and formations by contingents of the armed forces.

The celebrations conclude on January 29 with the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Google Doodles are temporary design changes to the Google logo, created to honour various local and global themes, from holidays and important milestones to influential figures who have significantly impacted society.

Artist Rohan Dahotre explains the Doodle

Artist Rohan Dahotre shared that his Republic Day Doodle draws inspiration from India’s remarkable wildlife diversity. He highlighted the nation's rich biodiversity, spanning the snowy Himalayan regions in the north to the lush rainforests of the Western Ghats in the south, where new species are still being discovered. India’s landscapes, including deserts, wetlands, grasslands, lakes, and seas, are home to an array of unique flora and fauna. Dahotre explained that his goal was not only to showcase India’s regions, cultures, and geographic beauty but also to share deeper messages.

On the message conveyed through his Doodle, Dahotre said, “The first is about maintaining unity in diversity. This is the essence of what Republic Day teaches us - how people from different cultures come together as one for the nation. I believe this principle should extend beyond India to the entire world. The 21st century should not stand for war but for acceptance and peace. Together, all nations can embrace their differences and unite for the betterment of humanity.”

“The second message focuses on the preservation of nature and ecology. I hope this artwork inspires awareness of the incredible wildlife that exists in our country. India is truly gifted, and preserving this natural wealth is crucial. This planet does not belong to humans alone, and climate change is a pressing reality. Let us remain conscious of our environment and the extraordinary species with whom we share this planet,” Rohan Dahotre was quoted in doodles.google.