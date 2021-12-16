Government reviews oxygen supply amid Omicron concerns

The central government on Wednesday reviewed the commissioning, installation and functional status of oxygen supply equipment supplied by it to states and Union territories, and asked them to conduct mock drills to ensure full functionality of all oxygen-related equipment, people familiar with the matter said.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday held a meeting with states and UTs to review the status and preparedness regarding medical oxygen devices and systems (pressure swing adsorption plants, liquid medical oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, medical gas pipeline system), through a video conference.

“Medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity and its uninterrupted supply in sufficient quantity is of critical importance to tackle the pandemic,” Bhushan said, while addressing states and UTs.

As part of the preparedness exercise to deal with any surge in cases due to the heavily mutated Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19, states were asked to review and monitor the status of equipment on a daily basis to ensure that the gap between the gadgets and systems delivered to the districts and installed at the healthcare facilities is reduced to zero.

In the mock drill, states have been asked to ensure that the oxygen with the required quantity, pressure and purity reaches the patients at their bedside. The health ministry has directed states to complete these drills by the end of December. The report to this effect is to be submitted to the health ministry through designated portals for live tracking and monitoring of the functional status of the equipment. States were also asked to complete the pending oxygen audit reports and submit them through the designated portal by the end of this year, the people cited above said.

Bhushan said that while equipment and systems have been sanctioned and delivered, in many states these have not been sent to the district healthcare facilities and when delivered, some have still not been made functional.

He urged the state nodal officers to streamline coordination with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES) and Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) etc., for resolution of electricity and site related issues for ensuring quick operationalisation of the entire medical oxygen supply infrastructure that has been supplied to them.

As on Wednesday, a total of 3,236 pressure swing adsorption plants have been installed in the country, from various sources, with a total commissioned oxygen capacity of 3,783 metric tonnes. Moreover, 114,000 oxygen concentrators are being provided to states under the PM CARES (100,000) and Emergency Covid Response Package-II (14,000).

Funds under the ECRP-II have been sanctioned to the states for installation of 958 liquid medical oxygen storage tanks and medical gas pipeline systems in 1,374 hospitals. States were also advised to utilise the opportunity to enhance domestic oxygen production capacity and ensure the completion, installation and commissioning of medical gas pipelines in government hospitals in an expeditious manner, the people added.

The health ministry is conducting comprehensive training programmes to build and enhance capacities of technicians and clinicians for operation and maintenance of the pressure swing adsorption plants and other medical oxygen-related infrastructure. States that have yet to complete the scheduled training programmes have been asked to expedite them and complete the pending ones by December-end, in coordination with the district skill development councils, the people said.