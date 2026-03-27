Govt institute in Delhi sends 2,200 students home as fuel crisis hits hostel mess

Citing an ongoing fuel crisis due the US-Iran war in West Asia, the government-run Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) in Delhi, popularly known as Pusa Institute, has asked students of undergraduate batches, master's degree first year, and PhD first year, to leave the campus for their homes, and their classes will be conducted online from April 6, 2026. In all, nearly 2,200 students would be affected. Protests are being held by Opposition parties and trade unions over the reported shortage of LPG. The government has assured there's enough supply and backup. (Saikat Paul/ANI Photo)

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The IARI is one of India's premier national institutions; it is financed and administered by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The official notice dated March 25, by Suresh Kumar, senior registrar, cited “the current energy crisis being faced by the country and its impact being felt by the institute” in running hostel messes. He said the decision was taken “based on inhouse due diligence in consultation with students' representatives”.

As per the notice, classes for all undergraduate batches, master's first year and PhD first year batches (academic year 2025-26) will be conducted online.

“Students of these batches shall leave the campus for their respective homes till further communication from The Graduate School. Students should note that it will not be optional,” it read.

“Second year onwards batches of Masters/MTech and PhD programs being run at IARI New Delhi and its sister institutes shall continue to attend offline classes and pursue their research as before,” it added.

“Professors shall submit to the Joint Director Education, plan to conduct practicals of the courses taught online, upon students' joining back. This order is being issued in compliance to the directive of the competent authority, ICAR-IARI, New Delhi,” it further read.