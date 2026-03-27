PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE: Poll-bound states excluded in key meeting over West Asia conflict today

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This will be the first time the prime minister convenes a meeting with chief ministers on the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28 following an attack by the US and Israel on Iran.

PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly hold a meeting on Friday with the chief ministers of all states, except those heading poll-bound regions, to review their preparedness and plans in light of the West Asia conflict. The interaction, which comes days after the PM urged the state governments to work together as ‘Team India’, will be held virtually just as it used to be done during the Covid pandemic, HT earlier reported. This will be the first time the prime minister convenes a meeting with chief ministers on the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28 following an attack by the US and Israel on Iran. The Persian nation has since retaliated by targeting its Gulf neighbours and Israel. Key points The prime minister will interact with the CMs on Friday evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India. The interaction will review the preparedness of the states to meet the challenge of supply chain issues and constraints in the availability of cooking gas and fuel and will be in line with the PM’s efforts to build a collaborative effort to overcome the challenge, people aware of the matter, cited in the earlier HT report, said. Chief ministers of states going to the polls will not participate in the meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Cabinet Secretariat will separately hold a meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The CMs’ meeting follows an all-party meeting convened by the government on Wednesday around 5 pm to discuss the ongoing West Asia conflict, which erupted after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri in attendance. The meeting was held inside the Parliament building around 5 pm.

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This will be the first time the prime minister convenes a meeting with chief ministers on the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28 following an attack by the US and Israel on Iran. The Persian nation has since retaliated by targeting its Gulf neighbours and Israel. Key points The prime minister will interact with the CMs on Friday evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India. The interaction will review the preparedness of the states to meet the challenge of supply chain issues and constraints in the availability of cooking gas and fuel and will be in line with the PM’s efforts to build a collaborative effort to overcome the challenge, people aware of the matter, cited in the earlier HT report, said. Chief ministers of states going to the polls will not participate in the meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Cabinet Secretariat will separately hold a meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The CMs’ meeting follows an all-party meeting convened by the government on Wednesday around 5 pm to discuss the ongoing West Asia conflict, which erupted after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri in attendance. The meeting was held inside the Parliament building around 5 pm.