PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE: Poll-bound states excluded in key meeting over West Asia conflict today
PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly chair a meeting with chief ministers of all states, except those heading poll-bound regions, to review their preparedness and plans in light of the West Asia conflict.
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PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly hold a meeting on Friday with the chief ministers of all states, except those heading poll-bound regions, to review their preparedness and plans in light of the West Asia conflict. The interaction, which comes days after the PM urged the state governments to work together as ‘Team India’, will be held virtually just as it used to be done during the Covid pandemic, HT earlier reported....Read More
This will be the first time the prime minister convenes a meeting with chief ministers on the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28 following an attack by the US and Israel on Iran. The Persian nation has since retaliated by targeting its Gulf neighbours and Israel.
Key points
- The prime minister will interact with the CMs on Friday evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India.
- The interaction will review the preparedness of the states to meet the challenge of supply chain issues and constraints in the availability of cooking gas and fuel and will be in line with the PM’s efforts to build a collaborative effort to overcome the challenge, people aware of the matter, cited in the earlier HT report, said.
- Chief ministers of states going to the polls will not participate in the meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Cabinet Secretariat will separately hold a meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
- The CMs’ meeting follows an all-party meeting convened by the government on Wednesday around 5 pm to discuss the ongoing West Asia conflict, which erupted after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.
- Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri in attendance. The meeting was held inside the Parliament building around 5 pm.
PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: Why is PM Modi holding a meet with CMs on West Asia conflict?
PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting on Friday with chief ministers of all states, except those from poll-bound regions, to review their preparedness and response plans in light of the West Asia conflict.
The interaction, which comes days after the prime minister urged states to work together as “Team India”, will be held virtually, similar to the format used during the Covid pandemic.
PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: What happened at the all-party meet on West Asia conflict?
PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: The all-party meeting, chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, saw the Centre brief political leaders on the evolving situation in West Asia, with discussions centred on energy security, diplomatic efforts and the safety of Indians abroad.
Leaders present said the government maintained there is no immediate shortage of oil, gas or LPG, underlining that domestic gas production has risen significantly and supplies remain stable, with adequate stocks in place.
People familiar with the meeting said the Centre described India’s ability to move ships through the Strait of Hormuz as a “diplomatic win”, noting that while several countries are facing disruptions, Indian vessels have continued to pass through.
The government reiterated that ensuring the safety of Indians remains its top priority, both within the country and for the diaspora in West Asia.
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri led a detailed presentation on the conflict and India’s position, followed by inputs from external affairs minister S Jaishankar and petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: More about PM Modi's meeting with CMs
PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: 1. The prime minister will interact with the CMs on Friday evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India.
2. The interaction will review the preparedness of the states to meet the challenge of supply chain issues and constraints in the availability of cooking gas and fuel and will be in line with the PM’s efforts to build a collaborative effort to overcome the challenge, people aware of the matter, cited in the earlier HT report, said.
PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: PM Modi to review fuel, supply readiness amid West Asia conflict
PM Modi's meet with CMs LIVE updates: The interaction will review the preparedness of the states to meet the challenge of supply chain issues and constraints in the availability of cooking gas and fuel and will be in line with the PM’s efforts to build a collaborative effort to overcome the challenge, people aware of the matter, cited in the earlier HT report, said.
PM's meet with CMs LIVE: Poll-bound CMs to skip PM Modi meet
Chief ministers of election-bound states will not attend the meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The Cabinet Secretariat will separately convene a meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
PM's meet with CMs LIVE: First meet with chief ministers on West Asia conflict
PM's meet with CMs LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday interact with chief ministers of all states, except those from poll-bound regions, to review their preparedness and response plans in the wake of the West Asia conflict, sources said.
This will be the first time the prime minister is convening such a meeting with chief ministers on the conflict, which began on February 28 following strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.
The Persian nation has since retaliated by targeting its Gulf neighbours and Israel.