Govt cuts special additional excise duties on petrol and diesel amid US-Iran war

The notification comes amid supply disruptions due to the ongoing US-Iran war. “…the Central Government, being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do…,” reads a part of the order.

The government of India has cut the special additional excise duties (SAED) on petrol and diesel, in a move seemingly to to reduce losses of oil companies. In a government order on Thursday, the finance ministry reduced the special excise duty on petrol to ₹3 per litre from ₹13 earlier. It also cut the duty on diesel to zero from ₹10.

The changes were notified through amendments to central excise rules and duty structures, which “shall come into force with immediate effect,” as per the Gazette notification.

There is unlikely to be any immediate impact on pump prices.

On aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the order states: “Aviation Turbine Fuel Rs. 50 per Litre” as special additional excise duty, alongside exemptions that cap the effective rate at “Rs. 29.5 per litre” in certain cases.

The excise duty move comes amid the ongoing war in the oil-rich Gulf, sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which has pushed global crude oil prices above $100 and disrupted key supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz - the currently choked waterway through which a fifth of world's oil and gas requirements travel.

India, like other countries, faces rising import costs and inflation risks due to its dependence on imported energy, and such a move by government - to cut excise duties such as SAED - is aimed at cushioning consumers and the broader economy from this shock by offsetting higher crude prices and preventing a sharp spike in retail fuel rates.