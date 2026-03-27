‘Curb rumours’ to ‘states have key role’: Top 5 things PM Modi said in meet with CMs amid West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action to address the challenges caused by West Asia conflict, in a meeting with chief ministers of all states and UTs except poll-bound ones. PM Narendra Modi. (PMO) (HT_PRINT)

In the meeting, Modi underlined the Union government’s priorities to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains, according to the Press Infomation Bureau release about the meeting.

Prime Minister reiterated that addressing the challenge is a shared responsibility and expressed confidence that, working together as ‘Team India’, the nation will successfully overcome the situation.

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Here are the top 5 things discussed in the meeting with the CMs 1. Role of states: The Prime Minister stressed the crucial role of states in implementing decisions, calling for constant centre-state coordination, timely information sharing, and joint decision-making to ensure swift and aligned responses.

2. Action against hoarding: He urged states to keep supply chains running smoothly, act against hoarding and profiteering, activate control rooms at state and district levels, and plan ahead in agriculture, especially fertiliser storage and distribution for the Kharif season.

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3. Curb rumours: The Prime Minister warned against misinformation and rumours, emphasising timely dissemination of accurate information. He also called for vigilance against online fraud and urged border and coastal States to stay alert to emerging challenges.

4. Interact regularly: He highlighted the need to maintain public confidence by assuring the availability of essential commodities, and advised states with citizens in West Asia to activate helplines, appoint nodal officers, and strengthen district-level support systems.

5. Long-term measures: The PM also called for balancing immediate response with long-term preparedness, urging states to boost alternative energy efforts, expand PNG connections, and support domestic oil and gas exploration.

PM Modi also called for sustained engagement with industry and MSMEs to address concerns and maintain stability in production and employment. He stressed strong coordination at all levels, including regular reviews by chief secretaries and continuous district-level monitoring for swift responses.

During the meeting, defence minister Rajnath Singh said the government, under the PM's leadership, is actively tackling the crisis with steps such as ensuring timely LPG supply and cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel.