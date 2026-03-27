PM Modi lists GOBARdhan, biofuels among long-term measures amid fuel crunch

In a meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on states to accelerate alternative energy sources like biofuels, solar energy, GOBARdhan initiative as part of move to diversify fuel sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting with chief ministers to review the impact of the West Asia conflict. (HT_PRINT)

The meeting was called by the prime minister amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, that has threatened global oil supply and led to supply disruption. PM Modi called upon states to work as "Team India" even as he recalled team effort during Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, PM Modi urged states to focus on immediate response and long-term preparedness even as India geared up for potential impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

“Prime Minister called for a parallel focus on immediate response and long-term preparedness. He urged States to accelerate efforts in promoting alternative energy sources such as biofuels, solar energy, GOBARdhan initiative, electric mobility, as well as expanding piped natural gas connections,” a government statement read.

While PM Modi highlighted the importance of enhancing domestic exploration of oil and natural gas, through biofuels and natural gas, one of the listed schemes include GOBARdhan or Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan.

The lesser known scheme covers the schemes and policies of the government to promote the conversion of organic waste like cattle dung and agriculture residue to biogas or bio-CNG.