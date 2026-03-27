Why did India cut excise duty on petrol, diesel amid West Asia conflict? Government explains
Why did India cut excise duty on petrol, diesel amid West Asia conflict? Government explains
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday explained the rationale behind the Indian government cutting the special excise duty on petrol and diesel amid the raging conflict in West Asia.
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“International crude prices have gone through the roof in the last 1 month, from around 70 dollars/barrel to around 122 dollars/barrel. Consequently, petrol and diesel prices for consumers have gone up all over the world. Prices have increased by around 30%-50% in Southeast Asian countries, 30% in North American countries, 20% in Europe and 50% in African countries. The Modi Government had two choices- either increase prices drastically for citizens of Bharat as all other nations have done or bear the brunt on its finances so that Indian citizen is insulated from international volatility,” Puri explained in a post on X.
Hon’ble Prime Minister
@narendramodi
Ji, in keeping with his Government’s commitment of last 4 years since the conflict in Russia-Ukraine started, decided to take a hit on its own finances again to safeguard the Indian citizen.
Government has taken a huge hit on it taxation revenues to ensure very high losses of oil companies (approximately 24 Rs/litre for petrol and 30 Rs/litre for diesel) at this time of sky high international prices are reduced. At the same time, export tax has been levied as international prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed and any refinery exporting to foreign nations will have to pay export tax. My gratitude to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble FM
@nsitharaman
Ji for this very timely, bold and visionary decision!
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivam Pratap Singh
Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More