Why did India cut excise duty on petrol, diesel amid West Asia conflict? Government explains

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday explained the rationale behind the Indian government cutting the special excise duty on petrol and diesel amid the raging conflict in West Asia. People queue to fill petrol at a petrol pump (Wednesday 11.40 PM) at Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

A

“International crude prices have gone through the roof in the last 1 month, from around 70 dollars/barrel to around 122 dollars/barrel. Consequently, petrol and diesel prices for consumers have gone up all over the world. Prices have increased by around 30%-50% in Southeast Asian countries, 30% in North American countries, 20% in Europe and 50% in African countries. The Modi Government had two choices- either increase prices drastically for citizens of Bharat as all other nations have done or bear the brunt on its finances so that Indian citizen is insulated from international volatility,” Puri explained in a post on X.

Hon’ble Prime Minister

@narendramodi

Ji, in keeping with his Government’s commitment of last 4 years since the conflict in Russia-Ukraine started, decided to take a hit on its own finances again to safeguard the Indian citizen.

Government has taken a huge hit on it taxation revenues to ensure very high losses of oil companies (approximately 24 Rs/litre for petrol and 30 Rs/litre for diesel) at this time of sky high international prices are reduced. At the same time, export tax has been levied as international prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed and any refinery exporting to foreign nations will have to pay export tax. My gratitude to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble FM

@nsitharaman

Ji for this very timely, bold and visionary decision!