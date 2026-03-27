Middle East war news LIVE updates: Iran targets US Patriot missile facility in Bahrain; drones shot down in Kuwait

Pentagon sending more ground troops to the Middle East, report says

The Pentagon is looking at sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to give President Donald Trump more military options, even as he weighs peace talks with Tehran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Department of Defence officials with knowledge of the planning.

Indian killed in UAE

An Indian national was among two killed in the UAE on Thursday when debris of missiles intercepted by the country's air defence system fell on a street in Abu Dhabi, local media reported.

Jordan has strongly condemned the Iranian attack on the UAE, which resulted in two deaths. Several others were injured, including a Jordanian citizen, an Emirati national, and an Indian national, following the fall of debris in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed "deepest condolences" on the tragic demise of an Indian national in the incident.

"The Embassy is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance," it posted on X.

The second person killed in the incident is a Pakistani national, while the three injured also include an Indian, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

UAE's air defences are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran at regular intervals, according to the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates.

Trump extends deadline

Trump said on Thursday he’ll extend his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz until April 6, pulling back on his earlier threat to bomb Iran’s energy plants if Tehran didn’t open the critical waterway.

Iran had threatened to retaliate against the region’s vital infrastructure, like desalination facilities, if Trump followed through.

Trump said he was holding off on carrying through his threat because talks aimed at ending the conflict are going “very well.”