Middle East war news LIVE updates: Iran targets US Patriot missile facility in Bahrain; drones shot down in Kuwait
Middle East war news LIVE updates: The Sharjah Media Office has posted on its Instagram page that air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat. In Kuwait, the National Guard has said that two drones have been shot down to ensure security and protect vital sites.
- 8 Mins agoIran targets US Patriot missile facility in Bahrain
- 11 Mins agoIran Guards say it carried out missile, drone attacks on Israel and US forces in the Gulf
- 22 Mins agoThunder and lightning in UAE skies amid Iran threat
- 43 Mins agoStrikes continue across the region
- 54 Mins agoSpeed reduction activated on more Abu Dhabi roads
- 56 Mins agoJordan condemns Iranian attack on the UAE
- 59 Mins agoMissile hits residential building in Iran's Urmia, many feared dead
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoUS considers deploying 10,000 more ground troops in the Middle East, report says
Middle East war news LIVE updates: The Iranian attacks across the Middle East haven't died down as Tehran continues to strike targets across the region. Early on Friday, the Sharjah Media Office in the UAE posted on Instagram that air defence systems were responding to a missile threat. In Kuwait, the National Guard has said that two drones have been shot down to ensure security and protect vital sites....Read More
Pentagon sending more ground troops to the Middle East, report says
The Pentagon is looking at sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to give President Donald Trump more military options, even as he weighs peace talks with Tehran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Department of Defence officials with knowledge of the planning.
Indian killed in UAE
An Indian national was among two killed in the UAE on Thursday when debris of missiles intercepted by the country's air defence system fell on a street in Abu Dhabi, local media reported.
Jordan has strongly condemned the Iranian attack on the UAE, which resulted in two deaths. Several others were injured, including a Jordanian citizen, an Emirati national, and an Indian national, following the fall of debris in Abu Dhabi.
The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed "deepest condolences" on the tragic demise of an Indian national in the incident.
"The Embassy is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance," it posted on X.
The second person killed in the incident is a Pakistani national, while the three injured also include an Indian, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.
UAE's air defences are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran at regular intervals, according to the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates.
Trump extends deadline
Trump said on Thursday he’ll extend his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz until April 6, pulling back on his earlier threat to bomb Iran’s energy plants if Tehran didn’t open the critical waterway.
Iran had threatened to retaliate against the region’s vital infrastructure, like desalination facilities, if Trump followed through.
Trump said he was holding off on carrying through his threat because talks aimed at ending the conflict are going “very well.”
Middle East war news LIVE updates: Iran targets US Patriot missile facility in Bahrain
A maintenance facility for the US air defence system Patriot was targeted in Bahrain, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement carried by Iranian news agencies.
Middle East war news LIVE updates: Iran Guards say it carried out missile, drone attacks on Israel and US forces in the Gulf
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that it carried out missile and drone attacks on Israel and US forces in the Gulf region, AFP reported.
Middle East war news LIVE updates: Thunder and lightning in UAE skies amid Iran threat
Lightning struck, thunder boomed, and the skies opened as rain fell across parts of the country on Thursday night.
UAE residents faced yet another day of inclement weather, navigating waterlogged roads as traffic slowed. UAE authorities issued advisories urging residents to exercise caution, avoid beaches and adhere to safety rules during adverse weather.
Dubai RTA suspended bus services to Sharjah and Ajman, while Ras Al Khaimah announced that March 27 will be a remote working day for government employees.
NCM announced that the country will remain under a rainy weather system until Friday night.
Middle East war news LIVE updates: Strikes continue across the region
Israel’s military said early Friday that it had conducted a wave of strikes “in the heart of Tehran.”
Smoke was seen billowing in the Beirut skyline early on Friday. There was no advance warning of a strike from Israel’s military, which didn’t immediately provide information.
Kuwait said early on Friday that it shot down Iranian drones in an attack targeting the small, oil-rich nation. The United Arab Emirates sounded a missile alert over Dubai around the same time, though no interception was heard in the city-state as rain blanketed it.
Israel’s military said it was working to intercept a missile launch from Iran early Friday. Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, in surrounding communities, and incentral parts of the occupied West Bank. Emergency services said later that there were no reports of impacts or casualties. There were 10 salvos from Iran on Thursday, and Hezbollah fired at northern Israel throughout the day.
Middle East war news LIVE updates: US signals a cautious rebound in maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz are showing early signs of life again, with the US Department of the Treasury signalling a cautious rebound in maritime traffic — even as war tensions with Iran continue to dominate headlines.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said vessel movement in and out of the Arabian Gulf is now "increasing day by day", describing the shift as “the beginning” of a broader recovery.
"You're starting to see more and more movement in and out of the Gulf today, and this is more than yesterday, and this is the beginning."
Middle East war news LIVE updates: Speed reduction activated on more Abu Dhabi roads
Speed reduction system has been activated to 60 Km/h on several roads in the UAE's Abu Dhabi, including Al Shwaib Road (Al Khader -Al Shwaib), Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road, Mohammed Bin Rashid Road, Maktoum Bin Rashid Road, and Al Taff Road, Khaleej Times reported.
Middle East war news LIVE updates: Jordan condemns Iranian attack on the UAE
Jordan has strongly condemned the Iranian attack on the UAE, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality. Several others were injured, including a Jordanian citizen, an Emirati national, and an Indian national, following the fall of debris in Abu Dhabi.
Middle East war news LIVE updates: Missile hits residential building in Iran's Urmia, many feared dead
A US-Israeli air strike has targeted a residential building in the Iranian city of Urmia, the capital of West Azerbaijan province, in what was reported to be a direct missile attack.
Hamed Saffari, the director-general of crisis management for West Azerbaijan, told the IRNA news agency that “four residential buildings were completely destroyed” and confirmed that the strike “left a number of citizens killed and injured”.
Middle East war news LIVE updates: US considers deploying 10,000 more ground troops in the Middle East, report says
The Pentagon is considering the deployment of up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to give US President Donald Trump more military options, even as he talks up peace negotiations with Iran, a report says.
According to The Wall Street Journal, citing Department of Defence officials with knowledge of the planning, the force, which would likely include infantry and armoured vehicles, would be added to the roughly 5,000 Marines and some 2,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division who have already been ordered to the region.
Middle East war news LIVE updates: UAE dealing with missile threat in Sharjah
Early on Friday, the Sharjah Media Office in the UAE posted on Instagram that air defence systems were responding to a missile threat.