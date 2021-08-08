Govt sends 2nd team to Manipur for pandemic management

A second three-member multi-disciplinary central team reached Imphal on Friday to aid the state health department in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

The multi-disciplinary team is headed by Dr L Ashananda, Sr regional director, Regional office of Health and Family Welfare, Manipur. The other two members are Dr Rameshwar, deputy director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Smita Singhal, consultant, microbiologist and nodal officer for Manipur.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Dr Ashananda said, “We are here to conduct a similar study on Covid -9 situation as done by the previous team from the Centre to assist the state authority in tackling the situation.”

As per the reports, the team will be stationed here for a few days and specifically look at areas. The state is all set to introduce mobile testing van, according to Dr K Rajo Singh, director of the state health services.