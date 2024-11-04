Guruprasad found dead at his home, police suspect suicide

Acclaimed Kannada film director and actor Guruprasad was found dead in his apartment in Bengaluru on Sunday, police said. The 52-year-old director, best known for his films “Mata”, “Eddelu Manjunatha”, and “Director’s Special”, was reportedly struggling with financial issues at the time of his death. Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police (SP) CK Baba said that the director’s body was found inside his residence within the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station (File photo)

Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police (SP) CK Baba said that the director’s body was found inside his residence within the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station.

He said the police were alerted after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the director’s flat, which had been locked from the inside. Upon receiving the information, the police reached his residence, broke into the apartment and found Guruprasad’s body in a highly decomposed state, hanging in the drawing room.

“This morning (Sunday), the director was found to have died by suicide. Neighbours last saw him enter his apartment around five to six days ago, after which he was not seen stepping outside. Based on preliminary findings, it is suspected that he might have died by suicide around that time, though they are continuing to investigate the circumstances,” he said.

He said: “A case has been registered under BNSS section 194. Our teams are conducting an investigation.”

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences on X and said in Kannada: “It is a sad fact that famous film director Guruprasad has passed away. He has given many good films to Karnataka. It is very painful that he committed suicide. May god rest his soul in eternal peace.”

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar wrote on X: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Mr. Guruprasad, a creative director and a native of Kanakpur. I pray that the soul of Guruprasad, who contributed his own style to silver screen and television, may rest in peace. I also share in the pain of the deceased’s family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” he posted on X. Guruprasad is survived by his wife and two daughters.