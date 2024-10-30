Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.48 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on October 30, 2024, is 32.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.48 °C and 36.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.03 °C and 36.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.48 °C and 36.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 93.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 31, 2024 34.13 °C Sky is clear
November 1, 2024 33.87 °C Sky is clear
November 2, 2024 33.89 °C Sky is clear
November 3, 2024 33.29 °C Sky is clear
November 4, 2024 32.6 °C Sky is clear
November 5, 2024 32.75 °C Sky is clear
November 6, 2024 32.25 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on October 30, 2024
// // //