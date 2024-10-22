HC rejects Prajwal’s bail pleas in rape and sexual assault cases

The Karnataka high court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail applications filed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of rape and sexual assault. Revanna, son of JD(S) leader HD Revanna, had sought anticipatory bail in connection with four separate first information reports (FIRs). He was arrested on May 31 after arriving from Germany (PTI)

During the hearing, justice M Nagaprasanna of the single-judge bench dismissed Revanna’s pleas in three of the four cases against him, with a decision regarding the fourth case anticipated in the coming days.

“There are reasons to believe albeit, prima facie, that the petitioner has committed the offence. Danger of the accused absconding or fleeing on bail is writ large, as the petitioner did not co-operate with investigation, sitting in Germany for more than 32 days after the registration of the crime,” news portal Bar and Bench reported the high court as saying.

“Therefore, the risk of him being fleeing the country looms large. The allegation is that most of the accused in the entire episode of crime have allegedly indulged in threatening the witnesses. It cannot be ruled out in the case of the petitioner, if he is released on bail,” it said.

In August 2024, the special investigation team (SIT), which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal, submitted a 2,144-page charge sheet related to the case wherein he has been accused of raping a woman who worked as domestic help for his family. There are two rape cases against the JD(S) leader and a sexual assault case against him.

The allegations against Prajwal include accusations of sexually assaulting a family cook and harassing her daughter through video calls. In another case, he has been charged with raping a domestic worker at his farmhouse. Furthermore, one charge sheet accused him of raping a zilla panchayat member from his constituency repeatedly over a three-year period. The fourth case remains pending, involving harassment allegations from multiple women.

During the court hearings, Revanna was represented by advocate G Arun, while senior advocate Prabhulinga Navadagi represented the complainants. The SIT was represented by special government prosecutor Prof Ravi Varma Kumar.

The prosecution argued that granting bail would hinder the ongoing investigation and stressed the seriousness of the charges, indicating that Revanna could potentially influence witnesses. Meanwhile, Revanna’s defence contended that the accusations were politically motivated.

After considering both sides, the HC emphasised the gravity of the allegations and the need for a thorough investigation without interference, ruling against anticipatory bail in three of the four cases. The court’s decision regarding the fourth bail plea, linked to accusations from a woman in Hassan, is expected shortly.

“The charge sheets have been filed already and there will no chance of tampering witnesses by accused Prajwal advocate. We will appeal to higher court against bail order,” G Arun told HT.