Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday appealed to people to wear helmets, underscoring that even a seemingly small act of negligence, such as not using the protective gear, can have consequences for the entire family. Helmetless ride can hit entire family hard, says MP CM Yadav

Road accidents are the leading cause of unnatural deaths in India, mostly due to negligence, speeding, not wearing helmets or seat belts, a government statement said, quoting the CM.

Yadav was speaking during a free helmet distribution programme, organised on Atal Path in Bhopal as part of the ongoing ‘Seva Pakhwada’, to promote road safety awareness. During the event, 2,100 helmets were distributed to youth.

The CM also flagged off a two-wheeler rally.

As responsible citizens, people must value their families by ensuring their own safety, the CM said. Two-wheeler riders must pledge to wear helmets always, which serve as a protective shield and can save lives, he added.

Yadav said the Road Safety Awareness Week, launched during the Navratri festival, is a commendable initiative promoting awareness about saving lives.

He urged the people of the state to wear helmets and follow road safety rules diligently, said the statement. A seemingly small act of negligence, such as not using a helmet, can hit an entire family, he said.

The chief minister stressed that it is the responsibility of young people to take care of their own safety. “Similarly, following traffic rules, avoiding overspeeding, and ensuring safety are equally important responsibilities of young citizens,” he said.

The CM said patrolling squads, check posts, digital challans, speed guns, live traffic monitoring and FASTag systems are being deployed to reduce road accidents.

Under the ‘Rahveer Yojana’, any responsible citizen who takes an accident victim to the hospital will be rewarded with ₹25,000. The government has also been running special campaigns to promote safe travel and adherence to traffic rules, he said.

After the CM left, a large number of people reached the venue and jostled to grab free helmets, with some even succeeding, an official said, requesting anonymity.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.