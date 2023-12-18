Hippopotamus kills cleaner at Lucknow Zoo

A hippopotamus killed a cleaner during regular cleaning at Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden (Lucknow Zoo) on Monday, an official said and added that the animal’s exclosure was not perhaps locked properly. Officials promised a detailed inquiry. (AFP/Representative)

Lucknow Zoo director Aditi Sharma said the animal was immediately locked and the cleaner was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Officials said that the cleaner, who had a 10-year work experience, and his colleague entered the enclosure as per protocol after shifting the animal to a cell. The animal remains locked in the cell until the cleaning is done .“The enclosure of the Hippopotamus [brought to Lucknow from Allen Forest Zoo in Kanpur] has three cells for visitors, feeding and the one where the animal is kept while cleaning is done,” said Sharma.

Cleaning is done every Monday when the zoo remains closed to visitors. The cleaner and the other keeper, who managed to escape, were trained for feeding and cleaning.

Sharma promised a detailed inquiry to know what went wrong. “...the Hippopotamus killed a trained staff. If there is any mistake, it will be rectified.”