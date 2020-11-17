e-paper
Home / India News / Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him

Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him

Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed PM Modi’s emphasis on terrorism, saying some countries were like the “black sheep of the family”

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:43 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
         

With the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) grouping set to adopt a new counter-terrorism strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said countries that help and support terrorists need to be held guilty.

Participating in the virtual Brics Summit chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi said multilateralism is going through a crisis and questions are being raised about global institutions since they haven’t changed with the times and are based on the mindset of 75 years ago.

In remarks apparently aimed at Pakistan, Modi, who was speaking in Hindi, said: “Terrorism is the biggest problem the world is facing today. Countries that help and support terrorists also should be held guilty.”

He described the finalisation of the Brics Counter-Terrorism Strategy as a great achievement and said India, as the chair of Brics next year, will take this work forward.

The Brics Counter-Terrorism Strategy, which will allow the member states to work out common measures and more closely coordinate at the UN and other forums and promote the implementation of the UN’s global counter-terrorism strategy, is set to be adopted at Tuesday’s summit.

Modi’s remarks on terrorism were endorsed by Putin, who said some countries were like the “black sheep of the family” and the world cannot afford any complacency in dealing with problems such as terrorism and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that important geo-strategic changes were taking place around the world, Modi said these would impact security, stability and growth, and Brics will play an important role in tackling these issues.

Multilateralism is going through a crisis and questions are being raised about institutions since they haven’t changed with time and are operating with outdated mindsets, he said. Besides the UN Security Council, reforms are needed in the WTO, IMF and WHO, he added.

The Brics countries, with 42% of the global population, will play a key role in post-Covid-19 economic recovery and there is a lot of scope to increase mutual trade, Modi said. India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to make the country self-reliant and resilient, can be a force multiplier for the post-Covid-19 economy and make contributions to global supply chains, he added.

Pointing to the call by India and South Africa for waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, he sought support from the other members of Brics for this initiative.

This was the second time in a week that Modi and President Xi Jinping were on the same virtual platform since the India-China border standoff emerged in the open in May. The theme for the Brics Summit is “Global stability, shared security and innovative growth” and its agenda included intra-Brics cooperation, key global issues such as reforming the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, trade, health and energy.

