'Honoured to have served as Karnataka CM': Yediyurappa tweets after resigning

Shortly after announcing his resignation as Karnataka chief minister, BS Yediyurappa said on Twitter that it was an honour to have served the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah for their support.

"It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Watch: Who can replace Yeddiurappa in Karnataka?





Seventy-eight-year-old Yediyurappa announced his resignation during a function celebrating the second-year anniversary of his government in Bengaluru on Monday. He later went to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021





During the speech, Yediyurappa termed his tenure for two years as "trial by fire", recalling that he had to run the administration without cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and coronavirus among other issues.

The news around Yediyurappa's possible resignation started surfacing after his return to Bengaluru from New Delhi where he met PM Modi, Shah and Nadda. Though initially he denied resignation rumours, a few days later, Yediyurappa hinted at possible leadership change in the state.

"Not out of grief, but with happiness," Yediyurappa said on Monday, as he thanked PM Modi, Shah and Nadda for giving him an opportunity to serve as chief minister for two years, despite completing the age of 75.

The BJP leader said that he will work to strengthen the party and bring it back to power, as per the expectations of the central leaders.