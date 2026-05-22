How Bengal police erred, CBI fixed wrong arrest of BJP 'devotee' in CM Suvendu aide murder case

The investigation into the murder of West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath took a dramatic turn this week after the release of a person Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “mistakenly” arrested, sparking reaction from political leaders, who called the man wrongly held man “devotee” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh was released from Kolkata on May 20 after the CBI found he had been mistakenly detained due to confusion over his name

Raj Singh, 28, was arrested on May 10 by the West Bengal Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case. The CBI took over the case investigation after registering a separate FIR in the matter on May 11.

Singh was released from Kolkata on May 20 after the CBI found he had been mistakenly detained due to confusion over his name with that of the alleged main shooter Rajkumar Singh, as reported by HT earlier.

Simultaneously, the CBI tightened its net around the alleged conspiracy by arresting an arms supplier linked to the accused shooters.

Officials said the mistaken arrest stemmed from the initial investigation after Kolkata Police detained two suspects — Vicky Maurya and Mayank Mishra — from Bihar’s Buxar district. During questioning, the name “Raj Singh” surfaced, prompting UP Police to detain Raj Singh from Ayodhya and hand him over to Bengal Police, the earlier HT report mentioned.

How the wrong arrest happened Sources cited in an earlier HT report said Raj Singh was returning from Lucknow after attending a wedding function linked to a legislator when police arrested him. His photographs with BJP leaders later circulated widely on social media, fuelling political speculation around the case. He was released from Kolkata jail on Wednesday after receiving a clean chit in the case.

A political controversy intensified on Friday over the mistaken arrest in the murder case of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal chief minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, before being released following a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Raj Singh claimed he was mistaken for another person with a similar name and was subjected to custodial pressure despite having no connection to the crime.

"I was wrongfully arrested, mistaken with another Raj Kumar Singh. I had gone to Ayodhya with my mother for darshan. While coming back home, a police team arrested me. They did not listen, nor ask for evidence. They threatened me with an encounter and tried to force me to confess," ANI news agency quoted Singh as saying.

He alleged that after being taken to Kolkata, he was pressured to admit to a crime he did not commit.

"Later, I was taken to Kolkata, where the CID tortured me to admit a crime I had not committed. Their intention was to frame me as a criminal," he added.

AAP launches attack The incident also triggered political reactions, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia attacking the BJP and investigative agencies over the arrest.

In a post on X, Sisodia alleged misuse of police powers and investigative agencies, claiming that innocent people could be targeted without evidence.

"Raj Singh and his family are devotees of the BJP. They must have clapped even for the police encounters glorified to the extreme, the ED-CBI raids, and the arrests in fake cases. They would have applauded all of this, too. The BJP must have gained even more courage from their applause--that whenever they want, on whatever charge they desire, they can arrest anyone, carry out encounters," Sisodia wrote.