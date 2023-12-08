‘How democracy can be killed’: Bengal CM Mamata on TMC MP Mahua Moitra expulsion

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee on Friday came out in support of Trinamool party colleague Mahua Moitra, saying her expulsion was a “betrayal of constitutional rights”. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra a “betrayal of constitutional rights”. (HT)

“BJP did not allow Mahua to take her stand and explain her situation. This is betrayal of constitutional rights,” said Banerjee in her first response after Moitra was expelled by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on “cash for query” charge.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Banerjee alleged that it was evident that BJP cannot fight the opposition democratically. “This shows how vindictive the BJP can be. A woman who belongs to the young generation has been harassed. This has become a classic example of how democracy can be killed. I condemn this. The party was always beside Mahua Moitra and will remain by her side,” she said.

Terming it a sad day for Indian Parliament, Mamata said, “I thought the Prime Minister might consider this case. It is a sad day for Indian Parliament. I am shocked.”

She claimed that the decision was taken in haste as only few months are left for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and at the most Moitra could have attended one Parliament session.

“She will win the next battle. People will give a befitting reply to BJP. It is my conviction. BJP betrayed the population. If you are so powerful you could have defeated her in the election. Shame on BJP,” she said.

Also Read: Cong’s Adhir writes to Om Birla against expulsion of Moitra

“A 495-page report was submitted and they gave half an hour to all parties. How can anyone go through 495 pages in half and hour? The INDIA alliance members stood by Mahua. They will fight back. All parties must take their stand. Mahua is a victim of circumstances. Our party will fight along with the INDIA alliance against vindictive policies of BJP,” she said.

Moitra, the TMC MP, was expelled by the Lok Sabha through a voice vote following the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report, which found her guilty of taking benefits for posing questions.

However, opposition MPs such as Manish Tewari and Kalyan Banerjee said that the Ethics Committee reached its conclusion without allowing Moitra to cross examine the complainant, Nishikant Dubey, a Lok Sabha BJP MP, and Darshan Hiranandani, a businessman, who claimed to have posted questions in Lok Sabha on behalf of Moitra.