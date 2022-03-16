How Pak and India, nuclear-powered states, handled accidental missile firing

On March 9 a Indian missile was accidentally fired at Pakistan - the missile, which landed in Pak's Punjab province, resulted in no casualties and only caused some property damage.

The Indian government is taking a 'serious view' of the lapse that led to the firing and has ordered a high-level inquiry, as well as a review of SOPs for 'operations, maintenance, and inspection' of systems, defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament this week.

"...if any lapses are found, action will be taken accordingly," Rajnath Singh said.

The government has also stressed that the incident is 'deeply regrettable' and was caused by 'a technical malfunction'. "... it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the government said in its statement.

On Friday the Pak government had called India's charge d’affaires in Islamabad to lodge a formal protest. Pak pointed out the 'imprudent launch' not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground, as well as endangering passenger flights.

Pakistan has called for a 'thorough and transparent investigation', including emphasising the need for enhanced safeguards against accidental launches in a nuclearised environment.

However, Pak foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi this week said Rajnath Singh's statement in parliament was 'incomplete and insufficient', and called for a joint probe.

Shah told reporters in Islamabad 'the impact of this incident could be far beyond as the weapon was capable of carrying a warhead. To say it was just an accident will not be enough'.

Amid the fallout both sides have avoided a hostile tone to avoid escalating tension, although Bloomberg has cited unnamed sources as saying Pak had been prepping for a launch of its own after the Indian missile struck. Bloomberg said Pak had halted firing 'because an initial assessment indicated something was amiss'.

This week the US also said there was no indication the firing was anything other than accidental. "We have no indication, as you also heard from our Indian partners, that this incident was anything other than an accident," a state department spokesperson said.

Note: This story has been updated after editorial review

With input from Bloomberg