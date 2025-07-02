'I will be Karnataka CM': Siddaramaiah puts ‘doubts’ to rest, DK Shivakumar says no option left

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday issued a strong message for party loyalists backing DK Shivakumar for the post of chief minister. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Karnataka CM said that he "will be the chief minister for five year." Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, with Congress MLAs in Bengaluru. (PTI)

"I will be Karnataka CM for five years; why should there be a doubt?" said Siddaramaiah.

The Congress leader's message comes as party legislators vocalise their backing for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the future Chief Minister of the state.

‘No option left,’ says DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, has said that he has not asked anyone to make him the CM, and warned that notices will be issued to leaders who make public statements on the leadership change issue.

"Everyone has worked hard. Hundreds of people like me have worked hard. Am I alone? Lakhs of party workers have worked hard. We have to think about them first," DK Shivakumar said, adding that he has "no option' but to support Siddaramaiah.

"What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it, whatever the party high command says and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled. I don't want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party," said Shivakumar.

The deputy CM added that there is "no disgruntlement" within the ruling party with Siddaramaiah as the leader.

Congress MLAs call for leadership change

Around 100 Congress MLAs in Karnataka called for a change in leadership from Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar, as per Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain.

Hussain, who is also an avid supporter of DKS, urged All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala for a change in leadership.

However, Surjewala is currently holding meetings with Congress MLAs and has stated that there has been no discussion on leadership change.