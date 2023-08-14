President approves 76 gallantry awards for Armed Forces, CAPF personnel

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday approved the conferment of 76 Gallantry awards to armed forces and central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel ahead of the 77th Independence Day. This list comprises four posthumous Kirti Chakra awardees, eleven Shaurya Chakra recipients (including five posthumous), two recipients of the Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), fifty-two Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry). Indian Armed Forces(File Photo / HT)

The President also approved 30 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, including to Army dog Madhu (Posthumous), and one to Air Force personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations. The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Casualty Evacuation, Operation Mount Chomo, Operation Pangsau Pass, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Orchid, Operation Kalisham Valley, Rescue Operation and Operation Evacuation.

Kirti Chakra was awarded posthumously to Late Shri Dilip Kumar Das, Late Shri Raj Kumar Yadava, Late Shri Bablu Rabha and Late Shri Shambhu Roy. Meanwhile, the Shaurya Chakra was awarded to Major Vijay Verma from the Rajuput Regiment, Major Vikas Bhambhu from Sena Medal, Major Mustafa Bohara from 252 Army aviation squadron, Major Sachin Negi from the Grenadiers, Major Rajendra Prasad Jat from the Dogra Regiment, Major Ravinder Singh Rawat from the Armoured Corps, Hav Vivek Singh Tomar and Naik Bhim Singh from The Rajputana Rifles, Rifleman Kulbhushan Manta from The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Late Shri Saifullah Qadri from J&K Police and Shri Gamit Mukesh Kumar, Constable from 61 CRPF.

The President further approved one President's Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and five Tatrakshak Medals (TM) to the Indian Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished/meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk