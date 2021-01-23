IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India, China to hold ninth round of corps commander level talks over Ladakh standoff tomorrow
ITBP personnel on the banks of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh(PTI Photo)
ITBP personnel on the banks of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh(PTI Photo)
india news

India, China to hold ninth round of corps commander level talks over Ladakh standoff tomorrow

India, China to hold ninth round of corps commander level talks over Ladakh standoff tomorrow.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:38 PM IST

India and China will hold the ninth round of military talks to defuse border tensions in eastern Ladakh on Sunday, officials familiar with the development said on the eve of the dialogue. The corps commander-level talks will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the officials said.

Senior commanders had last met on November 6. The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military dialogue has not led to any breakthrough.

On January 12, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that the Indian Army was prepared to hold its ground in eastern Ladakh “for as long as it takes” to achieve national objectives in case the ongoing military and diplomatic talks with China are prolonged.

During the eighth round of talks on November 6, the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said they will ensure their front-line soldiers “exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation” along the LAC.

Experts said talks are deadlocked because of serious differences between the two sides on the conditions of disengagement.

Both India and China are prepared for a long haul in the Ladakh sector and firm about holding forward positions along the LAC through the harsh winter months.

The PLA recently moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas to rear positions but its frontline deployments remain unchanged, as previously reported by the Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Naravane said India should not read too much into the withdrawal of Chinese troops from depth areas on the Tibetan plateau as there has been absolutely no cut in troop strength by either side at friction points in the Ladakh sector, where the border standoff between the two nuclear powers is in its ninth month.

He said India hoped to reach an agreement with China based on the principles of “mutual and equal security” that would result in disengagement of border troops at friction points and subsequent de-escalation of conflict in the Ladakh theatre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
galwan valley galwan clash
app
Close
e-paper
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is one of the 12 members of the core group.(PTI)
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is one of the 12 members of the core group.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Rajasthan BJP core group underlines efforts to bridge gap

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Farmers listen to their leader as they continue to block highway leading to Delhi in protest against new farm laws, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Talks between protesting farmers’ leaders and the government ended abruptly in a stalemate on Friday with the agriculture minister saying he has nothing more to offer than suspending contentious agricultural laws for 18 months. The farmers’ organizations in a statement on Thursday said they can’t accept anything except the repeal of the three new laws. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
Indian Farmers listen to their leader as they continue to block highway leading to Delhi in protest against new farm laws, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Talks between protesting farmers’ leaders and the government ended abruptly in a stalemate on Friday with the agriculture minister saying he has nothing more to offer than suspending contentious agricultural laws for 18 months. The farmers’ organizations in a statement on Thursday said they can’t accept anything except the repeal of the three new laws. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
india news

Man handed over to Haryana police by farmer leaders being quizzed

PTI, New Delhi/chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:30 PM IST
The farmer leaders claimed that they caught the man from the protest site at the Singhu border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said that the restrictions have been imposed as many people are likely to participate in Republic Day celebrations from Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Representational Photo)
Police said that the restrictions have been imposed as many people are likely to participate in Republic Day celebrations from Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Representational Photo)
india news

Section 144 imposed in GB Nagar in view of safety concerns related to R- Day

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The order has been imposed in Gautam Budhh Nagar from January 22 to January 31. Any person found violating the above order will be booked under IPC Section 188.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccine wastage percentage in the state was 3.40%, officials said.(AFP)
The vaccine wastage percentage in the state was 3.40%, officials said.(AFP)
india news

'True friend': US praises India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to other countries

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:26 PM IST
"We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine in South Asia," the state department tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief security officer accused the Aam Aadmi Party MLA and others of trying to encroach government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI)
The chief security officer accused the Aam Aadmi Party MLA and others of trying to encroach government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI)
india news

Delhi court convicts AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for assaulting AIIMS security guards

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST
AIIMS Chief Security officer RS Rawat had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing Bharti and his 300 supporters of misbehaving with security guards of AIIMS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata.(ANI)
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata.(ANI)
india news

Over 3 lakh people vaccinated in a single day for the first time: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:11 PM IST
India has rolled out its massive vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to healthcare workers across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sand artist Swapan Das creates a sand art of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, in Kolkata.(ANI)
Sand artist Swapan Das creates a sand art of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, in Kolkata.(ANI)
india news

In Photos: India remembers 'Netaji' on 125th birth anniversary

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tributes to Bose on his birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Television journalists are seen outside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, on Friday. (REUTERS)
Television journalists are seen outside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, on Friday. (REUTERS)
india news

Don’t destroy your kids’ childhood in your ego clashes: SC to warring couples

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:03 PM IST
The Supreme Court has cautioned warring couples against destroying the childhood of their kids and the bond between siblings while they exasperate each other through endless litigation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Assamese people have legal assurance that their lands can't be taken away: PM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Assamese people now have legal assurance that their lands cannot be taken away, say PM Modi
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel on the banks of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh(PTI Photo)
ITBP personnel on the banks of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh(PTI Photo)
india news

India, China to hold ninth round of corps commander level talks tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:38 PM IST
India, China to hold ninth round of corps commander level talks over Ladakh standoff tomorrow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dense to very dense fog is likely over pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days(PTI Photo)
Dense to very dense fog is likely over pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days(PTI Photo)
india news

Light rain likely over parts of north west India including capital Delhi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • The current weather is influenced by a Western Disturbance over east Afghanistan and neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation, present in the lower levels over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ram temple is scheduled for completion in 2023. (File photo)(HT File)
The Ram temple is scheduled for completion in 2023. (File photo)(HT File)
india news

Replica of Ram temple, Ayodhya's heritage to be showcased in UP's R-Day tableau

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The bedecked tableau is fronted by a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki and the temple model is on the rear side, officials said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

PM Narendra Modi to visit Kolkata to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • The TMC and the BJP have already traded barbs over the Prime Minister’s visit on the occasion of Subash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre has decided to celebrate his birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country.
The Centre has decided to celebrate his birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country.
india news

'Valour of Netaji gave new strength to India's freedom struggle': Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:02 AM IST
  • The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal have planned a number of events around Bose as they seek to woo voters ahead of the state assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI arrested Manish Kumar from Patna and presented him before the court after which the trial started.(HT PHOTO.)
The CBI arrested Manish Kumar from Patna and presented him before the court after which the trial started.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:32 AM IST
According to CBI, the accused Manish Kumar became a doctor after giving a medical entrance test in Patna while on the run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP