‘India discovered its strength the same way…’: Jaishankar on Hanuman Jayanti

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2023 03:21 PM IST

April 6 marks the BJP's 44th foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on BJP's Foundation Day and said India discovered its strength in 2014 the same way Lord Hanuman discovered his and went on to achieve infinite feats.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Parliament on the last day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

“The way Lord Hanuman discovered his strength and then performed infinite feats, I think we discovered our strength in 2014 and have kept discovering it since then,” Jaishankar told news agency ANI, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the occasion of 44th Foundation Day of the BJP.

In the past, Jaishankar had said that Lord Krishna and Hanuam were the “world's greatest diplomats.”

The BJP is celebrating its 44th Foundation Day which coincided this year with Hanuman Jayanti.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the party's 44th Foundation Day and Hanuman Jayanti, and said the BJP derives its inspiration from Lord Hauman to fight corruption and maintain law and order.

Interacting virtually with the party workers, Modi said, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of lord Hanuman, he had a "Can Do" attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success."

He added, "Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for Himself! This is what the Bharatiya Janata Party derives inspiration from!"

He stated, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order."

"From the inception of the BJP till today, the great personalities who have irrigated the party, have nurtured, strengthened and enriched the party, all the great personalities who served the country and the party from the smallest worker to the senior position To whom I bow my head," he stated.

