India jumps four places to rank 130th on Human Development Index: UNDP report

India climbed four spots to the 130th position out of 193 countries in the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI) for 2023, according to the report titled ‘A matter of choice: People and possibilities in the age of Artificial Intelligence’ released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday. The report is titled ‘A matter of choice: People and possibilities in the age of Artificial Intelligence’. (UNDP)

The country’s HDI score rose from 0.644 in 2022 to 0.685 in 2023, driven by improvements in health, education, and income. Despite this, India remains in the medium human development category, sharing the same HDI value as Bangladesh, though key metrics differ. Pakistan ranks 168th with a score of 0.544 and Nepal at 145th with 0.622, while Sri Lanka holds the 89th position at 0.776.

India’s life expectancy also rose to 72 years in 2023 from 67.7 in 2022, while expected schooling years increased to 13 from 12.6, with average schooling years increasing to 6.9 from 6.57. Meanwhile, the per capita Gross National Income (GNI) jumped from $6,951 to $9,047 (PPP 2021). Bangladesh, with a matching HDI score, reported higher life expectancy (74.7 years), but lower GNI per capita ($8,498).

The metric adjusted by inequality reveals a sharper picture, as India’s HDI dropped to 0.475 when accounting for disparities in health, education, and income — a 30.66% decline. Gender gaps too persist. The Gender Development Index (GDI) stands at 0.874, with women scoring 0.631 compared to 0.722 for men. India ranks 102nd on the Gender Inequality Index (GII) at 0.403, reflecting challenges in reproductive health, political representation, and workforce participation.

Among BRICS nations, India trails Brazil (89th), Russia (59th), China (75th), and South Africa (110th). Regionally, Sri Lanka leads, while Nepal and Bhutan lag. India’s GNI per capita rank is seven positions below its HDI rank, indicating income remains a relative weakness compared to health and education.

Global HDI progress has slowed to its weakest pace since 1990, excluding the pandemic years, as per the report. The gap between Very High and Low HDI countries has widened for four consecutive years, reversing decades of narrowing disparities. All regions face stalled HDI growth projections for 2024.

“If 2024’s sluggish progress becomes ‘the new normal’, that 2030 milestone could slip by decades — making our world less secure, more divided, and more vulnerable to economic and ecological shocks,” said UNDP administrator Achim Steiner.

The report notes the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate development but warns infrastructure gaps and talent migration could deepen inequalities. India, which reports the world’s highest self-reported AI skill prevalence, plans a shared computing facility to support AI research and startups. Current applications include real-time farm assistance, local-language subsidy access, and farmer insurance services.

A global survey tied to the report shows mixed public sentiment: half of respondents fear job automation, yet six in ten expect AI to create opportunities. In low- and medium-HDI countries, 70% predict AI-driven productivity gains, with two-thirds planning to adopt the technology in education, healthcare, or work within a year. Only 13% cite job loss concerns.

UNDP officials urge sustained policy focus on inclusive growth and global cooperation to address systemic gaps. “As Artificial Intelligence continues its rapid advance across so many aspects of our lives, we should consider its potential for development,” Steiner said. “New capabilities are emerging almost daily, and while AI is no panacea, the choices we make hold the potential to reignite human development and open new pathways and possibilities.”