India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque

India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque

The gurdwara is a historical shrine built at the spot where Bhai Taru Singh sustained fatal injuries in 1745.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistani Rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during parade at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border.
Pakistani Rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during parade at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border. (REUTERS)
         

India said on Monday it had lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over reports that some people were attempting to convert a historic gurdwara in the eastern city of Lahore into a mosque.

“A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan high commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singhji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan, has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

The gurdwara is a historical shrine built at the spot where Bhai Taru Singh sustained fatal injuries in 1745.

Also read: Sikh leader abducted by terrorists, Hindu minorities stranded in Pakistan due to Covid-19 crisis arrive in Delhi

“The gurdwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community. This incident has been viewed with grave concern in India. There have been calls for justice for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan,” Srivastava said.

“India expressed its concerns in the strongest terms on this incident and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures,” he added.

Pakistan was also called on to look after the safety, security and well-being of its minorities, including the protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage.

Also read | Kargil Vijay Diwas: Day to mark India’s victory in 1999 conflict against Pakistan

This was the latest in a string of protests made by India over the treatment of Pakistan’s minorities, especially Hindus and Sikhs.

