India logged rise in pregnancy heat-risk days in last 5 yrs: Study

India experienced an average of six additional pregnancy heat-risk days each year over the past five years, a new analysis by Climate Central has found.

Pregnancy heat risk days are when maximum temperatures exceed 95% of historic local temperatures, a threshold associated with increased risks of preterm birth. Preterm birth can have lasting health effects on the baby and increase the risk of maternal health problems after birth too.

During the past five years, climate change has at least doubled the average annual number of days that are dangerously hot for pregnant women in nearly 90% of countries and territories, and 63% of cities, compared to a world without climate change. Climate Central, a US-based non-governmental organisation which communicates climate change science, effects, and solutions, analysed daily temperatures from 2020 to 2024 across 247 countries and territories and 940 cities to measure the rise in “pregnancy heat-risk days”.

Climate change accounted for nearly one-third of the average annual number of pregnancy heat-risk days in India during 2020 to 2024 (adding 6 of 19 days). Panaji in Goa experienced the most additional pregnancy heat-risk days each year (39) on average during the past five years (of all analysed cities in India) — accounting for more than 90% of the city’s total. Other places in India which recorded an increase in pregnancy heat risk days include the northeastern states, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

While India as a whole has experienced a warming trend since the 1950s, a number of locations in the country experienced fewer pregnancy heat-risk days during 2020-2024 than they would have in a world without climate change. This may reflect local climate dynamics, limitations in the number and quality of temperature observations, or other factors beyond the scope of this analysis, Climate Central said in a statement on Monday.

Overall, every country analysed experienced an increase in pregnancy heat-risk days due to climate change. In most countries and territories (222 out of 247), climate change at least doubled the annual number of pregnancy heat-risk days during the last five years, across all continents, compared to a world without climate change.

In nearly one-third of countries and territories (78 out of 247), climate change added at least an extra month’s worth of pregnancy heat-risk days each year, from 2020 to 2024.

Climate change added the highest number of pregnancy heat-risk days in developing countries that often have limited access to health care, including in the Caribbean, Central and South America, the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa.

“These regions are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, despite contributing the least to greenhouse gas emissions. Extreme heat is one of the most dangerous climate risks for maternal and infant health,” the analysis said.

Research links high temperatures during pregnancy to increased risks of complications such as hypertension, gestational diabetes, hospitalisation, severe maternal morbidity, stillbirth, and preterm birth, which can lead to lifelong health impact on children.

“Extreme heat is now one of the most pressing threats to pregnant people worldwide, pushing more pregnancies into high-risk territory, especially in places already struggling with limited health care access. Cutting fossil fuel emissions isn’t just good for the planet — it’s a crucial step toward protecting pregnant people and newborns around the world,” said Dr Bruce Bekkar in the statement.

Studies in the past have shown that “extreme heat” or temperatures above the 95th percentile of each country-specific temperature distribution can be considered a risk factor for pregnant women.

IMD’s climate summaries show a significant warming trend is observed over several states. Over Goa, an increasing trend of 1.45 degree C over 100 years is observed in averaged annual mean temperature for the period 1901-2023. It was more significant in respect of maximum temperature (+2.4 degree C/100 years) and relatively less significant (+0.51 degree C/100 years) in respect of minimum temperature according to IMD’s annual climate summary.

Over Sikkim, also highlighted in the Climate Central analysis, a significant increasing trend of 1.45 degrees C/100 years is observed in the state averaged annual mean temperature for the period 1901-2023. It was more significant in respect of maximum temperature (+2.4 degrees C/100 years) and relatively less significant (+0.51 degrees C/100 years) in respect of minimum temperature. Over Manipur too, a warming trend of 1 degree C/100 years is observed in the state averaged annual mean temperature for the period 1901-2023. It was more significant in respect of the maximum temperature and relatively less in respect of the minimum temperature.