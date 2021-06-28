India overtakes US in Covid-19 vaccine inoculation, administers over 323.6 million jabs

India on Sunday overtook the US in terms of the total number of vaccinations done against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as its cumulative inoculation coverage crossed 323.6 million, according to the Union health ministry on Monday.

A total of 32,36,63,297 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, as per the provisional report till 7am on Monday. Out of this, 17,21,268 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the US has administered 32,33,27,328 doses of the vaccine since December 8. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France have administered 7,67,74,990, 7,14,37,514, 4,96,50,721 and 5,24,57,288 doses respectively, according to news agency ANI.

India's vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, while the US launched its drive on December 14, 2020. The country's vaccination drive, which was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a drive which "keeps gaining momentum", entered a new phase of vaccination on June 21.

"India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all," PM Modi said.

As part of the new phase, all vaccine doses began to be allocated to the states and union territories based on their population, vaccination progress and infection burden.

In addition to this, the Centre decided to buy 75% of the jabs from vaccine manufacturers for free supply to states, while private sector hospitals continued to procure the remaining 25%. However, it was announced that private hospitals could not charge more than ₹150 over the pre-fixed price of each dose.