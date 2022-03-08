India to resume regular international flight operations from March 27 after two years

India on Tuesday announced that international commercial flight operations to and from the country will resume from March 27 onwards. In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the move comes in view of increased vaccination coverage against Covid-19 across the world and after consultation with the stakeholders.

The current suspension of international flight operations will stay in effect till 11.59pm of March 26, the statement further stated.

The services were first suspended on March 23, 2020 soon after the Covid-19 pandemic. The DGCA had earlier announced to resume operations on December 15 last year, but it was taken back a day later following Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking review of the move due to the Omicron variant.

In the latest statement, the DGCA said that international operations shall resume with “strict adherence” to the health ministry's guidelines for the same.