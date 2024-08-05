India urges citizens not to travel to Bangladesh amid violent protests

India on Sunday urged its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh after more than 90 people were killed in violent clashes between police and protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Anti-Discrimination Student Movement rally at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. (AFP)

An advisory issued by the external affairs ministry called on Indian nationals living in Bangladesh to exercise “extreme caution” and restrict their movements.

Clashes were reported from the capital Dhaka and cities across Bangladesh after the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement launched a non-cooperation movement on Sunday. A total of 97 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds more injured, Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

“In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice,” the external affairs ministry’s advisory said.

“All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers: +8801958383679, +8801958383680, +8801937400591,” it said.

Some 15,000 Indians, including 8,500 students, were in Bangladesh when the protests began last month. Thousands of students returned via land border crossings or on flights. Indian authorities also facilitated the repatriation of hundreds of students from Nepal and Bhutan.

More than 200 people were killed across Bangladesh in violent protests against a quota in government jobs last month. Though the Supreme Court struck down the quota, fresh demonstrations were organised in recent days, with protesters calling for the resignation of Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in a general election in January that was boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

The Bangladesh government declared an indefinite nationwide curfew from 6 pm on Sunday, the first time it has resorted to such a step since the protests began last month, and also announced a three-day general holiday from Monday.

Demonstrators blocked key highways on Sunday as protesters launched the non-cooperation movement, and violence spread nationwide. “Those who are protesting on the streets right now are not students, but terrorists who are out to destabilise the nation,” Hasina said after a national security panel meeting that was attended by the chiefs of the army, navy, air force, police and security agencies.

For the second time during the protests, the government shut down high-speed internet services. Social media and messaging such as platforms Facebook and WhatsApp were inaccessible. Authorities directed telecoms providers on Sunday to shut down 4G services and retain only 2G services.