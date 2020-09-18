e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’

India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’

India also extended its support to a two state solution to the Palestinian issue in line with its traditional stance on the matter.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 07:34 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Delhi
New Delhi, Sep 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar addressing the conference on Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, through video conferencing in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Sep 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar addressing the conference on Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, through video conferencing in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

India on Thursday welcomed the signing of the Abraham Accords by the US, Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and reiterated its call for direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians for a “two-state solution”.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE for the signing of the historic agreements aimed at normalising relations between Israel and the Arab countries.

They came almost 26 years after the signing of a declaration for a peace deal between Israel and Jordan.

“We have followed the Abraham Accords signed in Washington DC by the UAE, Bahrain, Israel and the US. As I have said earlier, India has always supported peace and stability in West Asia, which is our extended neighbourhood,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a weekly news briefing.

“As such, we welcome these agreements for normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain,” he added.

Srivastava reflected the fine balance struck by India in its ties with Israel and the Arab states when he said that New Delhi will “also continue our traditional support for the Palestinian cause”.

India, he said, hopes for the “early resumption of direct negotiations for an acceptable two-state solution”.

Also Read: What the Israel-UAE-Bahrain accord means for India and the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian premier to visit Israel, with which India has forged strong ties in the fields of defence, technology and trade. At the same time, the Modi government has worked assiduously to court Arab countries in West Asia, which is home to some eight million expatriates and a key source of energy.

Under the Abraham Accords, the UAE and Bahrain will normalise their relations with Israel and expand engagements in politics, security, trade and connectivity. More Arab states are expected to ink similar agreements with Israel, while some countries such as Saudi Arabia have said they stand with the Palestinian people and sought a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

tags
top news
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In