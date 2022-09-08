Indian & Chinese troops begin disengagement from Ladakh's Gogra-Hot Springs area

Indian and Chinese troops on Thursday started to disengage from eastern Ladakh's Gogra-Hot Springs area in a coordinated and planned way, read a joint statement issued in this regard, marking an end to an over two-year stand-off in the Patrolling Point 15.

The disengagement began as per consensus reached during the 16th round of corps commander-level level talks in July, it said, adding the move is being conducted in a manner that is conducive to peace and tranquility.

“Today, as per consensus reached in 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, Indian and Chinese troops in area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the defence ministry said.

The statement comes days ahead of a meeting that is likely to be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan next week.

