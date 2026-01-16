Indian coast guard intercepts Pakistani boat in Arabian Sea, investigation launched

In an X post, ICG said that the boat, named AL-MADINA, was sighted by them on patrol in the region on January 14. ICG also said that the boat attempted to flee towards Pakistan, but was intercepted and boarded by the ICG personnel in a night operation.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat that had strayed into Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea.

Nine crew members were found on the boat, which it said was being towed towards Porbandar by the ICG ship for thorough "rummaging and joint interrogation."

“A total of 09 crew were found in the Pakistani boat, AL-MADINA. The boat is being towed to Porbandar by ICG Ship for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by concerned agencies,” the post read.

They also said that the operation reaffirmed ICG's commitment to India's maritime security through “relentless vigil and law enforcement,” across the maritime domain.

Earlier, in December last year, a similar incident took place where the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 11 Pakistani fishermen. The Pakistani boat named Al Wali was found inside Indian waters near Jakhau without permission, news agency ANI reported.

Defence PRO Gujarat had said the fishermen were intercepted on December 10 inside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and were brought to Jakhau Port along with the vessel for further investigation.

These incidents come at a time when India is focused on heightened maritime security and international cooperation in the region.

Recently, India and Japan reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, the report said. Discussions took place in a meeting during the 22nd High-Level Meeting of the Indian Coast Guard.

The meeting was led by Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani and Admiral Yoshio Saguchi, Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard.