With INSV Kaundinya, India takes a shot at reclaiming its maritime glory

In late December, INSV Kaundinya left Porbandar, in Gujarat, on a 15-day journey to Muscat, in Oman, “symbolically retracing historical maritime routes” that once connected India with the wider Indian Ocean world. The ship embarked on her first voyage from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat, Oman on December 29, 2025. Named for a semi-legendary mariner, Kaundinya is a “stitched ship”, a term referring to vessels built by stitching wooden planks together using coir rope, that formed part of Indian Ocean traffic in and around the first millennium of the Common Era. The vessel’s sails carry the Gandaberunda, the royal emblem of the Kadambas, who once ruled over the Konkan, while its prow features the Simha Yali, a mythical creature often depicted in south Indian temple architecture. Built in Goa, the vessel is part of a government-led effort to revive traditional knowledge systems. The initiative is driven by Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the author of The Ocean of Churn, among other books. Also Read: INSV Kaundinya undertakes maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar to MuscatBuilt in Goa, Sailing Across Seas When the ship departed Porbandar, several senior political figures, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, marked the moment on social media, highlighting the use of an “ancient Indian” stitched-ship technique and India’s rich maritime traditions. On Monday, as the vessel moved closer to Muscat, Sanyal posted on X: “Day 15. We are now well inside Omani waters, north of Sur. Winds are down and back to glassy seas. So close and yet immobile. Nonetheless, the main objective of the Kaundinya now stands proved: we have demonstrated how ancient “stitched” ships from India could cross the oceans, we know the strengths and drawbacks of this design, and have good idea of the human experience of ancient mariners.”

Historians of the Indian Ocean, however, say while the voyage may have wide appeal as an exercise in cultural diplomacy, there is a need to distinguish symbolic reconstruction from historical practice. The stitched-ship technique is not uniquely Indian. It is part of a wider Indian Ocean littoral tradition, stretching from Oman to Malaysia, says Indian Ocean historian Himanshu Prabha Ray. “It varies from place to place. Even within Oman there were different kinds of stitched boats depending on their purpose. There was never a single template that everyone followed.” Revival of a rare craft tradition The Kaundinya was built under the guidance of master shipwright Babu Shankaran, reviving a rare craft tradition long used along India’s coasts. The 20-metre, two-masted vessel was constructed by shaping and steaming wooden planks — with the keel made from Indian laurel, the stem and stern from teak, and the planks from wild jack — before stitching them together with coir rope and sealing the seams with coconut fibre, fish oil and resin. This method, which produces a flexible hull, draws on techniques found in traditional kettuvallams of Kerala and other sewn plank boats once common in Goa and the Lakshadweep islands.

