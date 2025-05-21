Navy recreates 5th century stitched ship, inducts it as INSV Kaundinya

The Indian Navy on Wednesday inducted a traditionally built stitched ship as INSV Kaundinya, named after a legendary first-century Indian mariner, at a ceremony held at the strategically located Karwar naval base in Karnataka. INSV Kaundinya, a recreation of a 5th-century stitched ship inspired by Ajanta murals, during its induction ceremony at the Karwar Naval Base, Karnataka.(PIB)

The officials quoted in a PTI report termed the vessel a tangible symbol of India's long-standing traditions of maritime exploration, trade and cultural exchange. They added that its induction into the navy and naming mark a culmination of an "extraordinary project" that celebrates India's rich shipbuilding heritage.

The officials revealed that the ship is a recreation of a fifth-century vessel and is named after Kaundinya, a legendary Indian mariner who sailed across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia.

"The Indian Navy formally inducted and named the stitched ship as Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya today at a ceremonial event held at the Karwar naval base. Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presided over the event," a Navy spokesperson said.

The newly inducted vessel incorporates several culturally significant features.

"Her sails display motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, her bow bears a sculpted Simha Yali, and a symbolic Harappan style stone anchor adorns her deck, each element evoking the rich maritime traditions of ancient India," the spokesperson added.

According to the Indian Navy, INSV Kaundinya will be based at Karwar. The ship will embark on a trans-oceanic voyage along the ancient trade route from Gujarat to Oman, scheduled for later this year.

Unlike any modern vessel, the stitched ship is equipped with square sails and steering oars, which are "entirely alien to modern-day ships." According to the Navy, the hull geometry, rigging, and sails had to be reimagined and tested from first principles.

Who was Kaundinya?

Kaundinya, or Kaundinya I, was a legendary first-century Indian merchant who sailed to Southeast Asia. According to folklore, he married Queen Soma of Funan, which includes much of modern-day Cambodia.

After the marriage, he reigned as the second king of Funan and is credited as the co-founder of the kingdom.