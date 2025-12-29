INSV Kaundinya undertakes maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar to Muscat

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya, the locally built traditional stitched vessel, on Monday sailed on her maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, with the navy calling it “a historic expedition that marks a major milestone in India’s efforts to revive, understand, and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage.” INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's stitched sailing vessel built using ancient Indian techniques, embarks on its maiden voyage to Muscat, Oman, retracing historic maritime links with the Gulf region. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo)

Western Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan flagged off the vessel that was inducted into the navy in May. Oman’s ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani and senior navy officials were present.

INSV Kaundinya has been constructed using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques, employing natural materials and methods that date back several centuries.

“Inspired by historical sources and iconographic evidence, the vessel represents India’s rich legacy of indigenous shipbuilding, seamanship, and oceanic navigation. The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean,” the navy said in a statement.

The expedition is expected to significantly enhance bilateral relations between India and Oman by reinforcing shared maritime heritage and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties, it said.

The crew comprises four officers and thirteen naval sailors.

The arrival of INSV Kaundinya in Muscat will serve as a powerful symbol of the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and respect that have linked the two maritime nations for centuries, it added. “The voyage also highlights the deep historical connections between Gujarat and Oman, reflecting a legacy of cooperation that continues to the present day.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the development on X, wishing the crew a memorable journey.

“Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India’s rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life. My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond,” Modi wrote on X.