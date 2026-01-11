The Indian Navy is on course to commission its latest locally built stealth frigate, Taragiri, in February. The new year’s first induction will further boost the navy’s ability to secure the country’s interests in the vast Indian Ocean region where China is attempting to strengthen its hold, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. Navy to induct stealth frigate Taragiri in February

Taragiri will be the fourth stealth frigate to be commissioned into the navy under the ₹45,000-crore, seven-ship Project 17A, with the rest to be inducted by the year-end, said one of the officials, asking not to be named. Nilgiri, Udaygiri and Himgiri were commissioned last year, and Mahendragiri, Dunagiri and Vindhyagiri will follow Taragiri into the navy this year.

“The navy inducted 12 warships last year in a big boost for self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, and we are likely to cross that number in 2026,” said a second official, who also asked not to be named. The navy is working on becoming fully self-reliant by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, and around 60 warships are under construction at various Indian yards.

The P-17A platforms showcase the country’s warship-building prowess, have an indigenous content of 75% and come with modern weapons, sensors and systems to dominate the sea battlespace. P-17A is a follow-on of the Shivalik-class (P-17) stealth frigates and represents a significant upgrade over the previous warships.

Nilgiri and Udaygiri were built at the Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), which has also constructed Taragiri. Mahendragiri is being constructed at MDL too. Himgiri was built at the Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited, where Dunagiri and Vindhyagiri are in different stages of construction.

The frigates are equipped with modern weapons, sensors and electronic warfare suites, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, MF-STAR surveillance radar, Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The warships have a displacement of 6,670 tonnes, are 149 metres long, can reach a top speed of 28 knots and carry 225 personnel. The new platforms will boost the navy’s operational capabilities and combat readiness in the Indian Ocean region, a strategic maritime expanse where the challenges include China’s carefully calculated power play for influence and defending the rules-based international order.