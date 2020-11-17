e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian govt in talks with Moderna for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Indian govt in talks with Moderna for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate

The pharma giant Moderna announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective, based on early results from its large ongoing study.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 07:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.(Reuters)
         

Indian government is in dialogue with US biotech giant Moderna, regarding initial successful development of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which the drugmaker on Monday announced had achieved 94.5 per cent efficacy in phase 3 trials.

“The government is in dialogue with both domestic and international vaccine manufacturers. Not only with Moderna--the government is also in communication with Pfizer, Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate in terms of safety, immunogenicity and efficacy,” a senior government official said:

The pharma giant Moderna announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective, based on early results from its large ongoing study.

“The NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against Covid-19, has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5 per cent,” Moderna said in a statement.

This announcement follows that by US giant Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech last week that their vaccine was found to be more than 90 per cent effective.

tags
top news
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: Official
Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: Official
Former Bengaluru mayor arrested in riots case after 3 months
Former Bengaluru mayor arrested in riots case after 3 months
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In